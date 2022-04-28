HallyuTalk reacts to viral edits of BTS’ Jimin, V and Jungkook

It’s not everyday you come across a trio so iconic that each member shines individually and when together manages to bring out their best in more ways than one. They’re unstoppable, unbelievable and incomparable. Yes, we’re talking about BTS’ Jimin, V and Jungkook, also lovingly known as VMinKook.

The three are charming in their own styles and some of the best artists when on stage. It’s no secret that their fan following has continued to expand farther and wider than ever and it is also no wonder that they continue to impress with each appearance.

Reacting to some of their most viral edits, it’s nothing less than wondrous chaos. Watch the full reaction below!

Whose edit wowed you the most? Share with us in the comments below.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: HallyuTalk REACTS to Cha Eun Woo in K-dramas versus reality feat ‘True Beauty’ & ‘My ID is Gangnam Beauty’