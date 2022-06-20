HallyuTalk revisits K-pop powerhouse PSY’s breakout number ‘GANGNAM STYLE’

Introducing K-pop to the world before its widespread acceptance, 1st generation superstar PSY brought out a hit that took the music industry by a storm. Released as a part of his EP ‘Psy 6 (Six Rules), Part 1’, the lead single ‘GANGNAM STYLE’ dropped on July 15, 2012 along with the album.

What followed has been legendary in more ways than one as the song took over playlists and clubs with its undeniably catchy beats. The trendy dance steps soon became viral all over the globe, with PSY breaking through with his Korean song that listeners had now made a chart topper. It landed at No.2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, a first for any K-pop song in history. Almost 10 years following its release, the song has garnered a staggering 4.4 billion views on its music video on YouTube and continues to soar higher than ever.

Check out the HallyuTalk team’s reaction to the video below.

