HallyuTalk styles some BLACKPINK merch with amazing results

Bringing the best of styling tips and the most vogue-looking outfits, HallyuTalk’s The Kloset has released another sparkling video. This time, hopping on the BLACKPINK train, the hosts opened the doors to a wonderful bunch of fashionable looks.

The HallyuTalk team tried on some clothes from the BLACKPINK x H&M collaboration that took the BLINK-nation by storm on its release and was expectedly sold-out very quickly Taking on a modest versus modern spontaneous challenge, they styled a blazer, scarf and bucket hat combo to their personal best.

Wondering what this mashup of some statement pieces will look like in two very different and unique forms? Check out the full video below!

