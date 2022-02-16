HallyuTalk tries the BTS coffee with a twist; Giveaway Contest details inside

Seoul Food- the heart of foodies! Bringing their viewers another episode of tongue-tingling and delicious food as the team at HallyuTalk takes a trip down the Hallyu food lane, this week with a nod to coffee lovers.



Here's your chance to land your hands on a wonderful gift as 14 lucky winners can win a box of BTS Coffee!

It does not stop there- a BTS concert or a trip to Seoul on your mind? Worry not, we have the perfect plan for you.

Team HallyuTalk tried the BTS Coffee and even added their own twist to the taste-test by recreating some of the flavors in a new style by adding some of their personal favourites! The results were delicious to say the least.

Check out the full video below.

With this, HallyuTalk has also announced its first Giveaway contest!

14 lucky winners can win a box of BTS Coffee. There’s more as you can also win a ticket to a BTS concert or a trip to Seoul, South Korea! Read the details in the post below.

