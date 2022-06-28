HallyuTunes: 5 iconic debuts of 2022 so far feat. NMIXX, Kep1er, TEMPEST & more

With this being the last week of June, we are already halfway through 2022! This week’s edition of HallyuTunes takes a look back at some of our favourite debuts that the first half of 2022 has brought us.

Kep1er (January 3)

Comprising the Top 9 members selected through Mnet’s survival show ‘Girls Planet 999’, Kep1er’s team name is a combination of ‘Kep’, standing for ‘caught a dream’, and the number ‘1’, meaning that the nine members will come together as one to become the best. The girl group debuted in January with their album ‘FIRST IMPACT’ and a music video for its title song ‘WA DA DA’. Recently, Kep1er made their first-ever comeback with their second mini album ‘DOUBLAST’.

VIVIZ (February 9)

Short from ‘VIVId dayZ’, VIVIZ is a trio formed by former GFRIEND members Eunha, SinB, and Umji. The three-membered group made their debut in February with their mini album ‘Beam of Prism’, and a stunning music video for their title track ‘BOP BOP!’ At present, VIVIZ is gearing up for their first-ever comeback with their second mini album, ‘Summer Vibe’.

NMIXX (February 22)

JYP Entertainment’s latest girl group (under their sub-label SQU4D), NMIXX comprises seven members. Prior to their debut, the members had been introduced through dance videos and song covers. They released their first single album ‘AD MARE’ in February and along with this, NMIXX also dropped a music video for its title track ‘O.O’, which is a song of their own ‘MIXX POP’ genre, that combines baile funk and teenage pop-rock.

TEMPEST (March 2)

With seven members, Yuehua Entertainment’s boy group TEMPEST debuted in March with their first mini-album ‘It's ME, It's WE’ (containing five tracks), and a music video for its title track ‘Bad News’. The group’s name came about as a result of their confidence, and their aspirations, which reminded the members of a storm.

LE SSERAFIM (May 2)

With their group name being an anagram for ‘I’M FEARLESS’, HYBE and SOURCE MUSIC’s new girl group LE SSERAFIM debuted in May. The six-membered girl group released their debut EP ‘FEARLESS’, along with a powerful music video for its title track of the same name.

Bonus: GOT the beat (January 3)

Comprising soloist BoA, Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon and Hyoyeon, Red Velvet’s Seulgi and Wendy, and aespa’s Karina and Winter, GOT the beat is SM Entertainment’s new project girl group. The performance-based unit is the first to come from SM Entertainment’s Girls on Top (GOT) project, which brings together female artists from the company to form different sub-units. GOT the beat first performed their debut single ‘Step Back’ at SMTOWN’s free online concert on January 1, before officially releasing it on music streaming platforms on January 3.

