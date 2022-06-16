HallyuTunes: 5 iconic K-Pop songs feat Girls’ Generation, Orange Caramel & more (2nd Gen girl groups edition)

Upon their release, there are some songs which instantly stand out, and as the years go by, are heralded as iconic for what they presented us with. This week’s edition of HallyuTunes looks at 5 such K-Pop songs that have remained iconic through the years - 2nd Generation K-Pop girl groups edition. While there is no official time frame that divides these generations, it is largely believed that the second generation began in the mid-2000s and continued to the early 2010s.

1. Wonder Girls: Tell Me

Included in Wonder Girls’ debut album ‘The Wonder Years’, ‘Tell Me’ was the lead single of the album. The song itself, as well as its choreography, were widely covered, to the point that it was dubbed the ‘Tell Me Syndrome’.

2. Girls’ Generation: Gee

Released as the title track from Girls’ Generation’s first extended play of the same name, ‘Gee’ went on to top all major national digital music charts within two days. One of South Korea’s most popular online music streaming platforms, MelOn also ranked ‘Gee’ as the number 1 song of the decade.

3. 2NE1: I Am The Best

To this day, ‘I Am The Best’ is lauded as a symbol of the ‘girl crush’ image. Not only did the song garner over 3.4 million digital downloads in the year it was released, but it also became the fourth best-selling single of the year.

4. f(x): Electric Shock

The lead single from the girl group’s second extended play of the same name, ‘Electric Shock’ gathered over 10 million views in less than a week. The electro-pop and dance-pop song is representative of f(x)’s unique sound, and stands out spectacularly.

5. Orange Caramel: Catallena

Fun fact, today, June 16, actually marks their 12th debut anniversary! Debuting as After School’s first subgroup, Orange Caramel’s ‘Catallena’ has a Bollywood-inspired beat, and actually samples a Punjabi folk song. The performances, meanwhile, went viral on social media due to the song’s unique intro section.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: HallyuTunes: 5 songs that make you feel like you're in a dream feat. TXT, GFRIEND & more