HallyuTunes: 5 K-artists you need to listen to if you love bubblegum pop music (1st Generation K-Pop Edition)

Bubblegum or bubblegum pop music is a subgenre of pop, defined by its target demographic of pre-teens and young teenagers when it first originated in the US in the late 1960s. With straightforwardly structured songs, upbeat tempos, and catchy hooks as some of the defining characteristics of this genre, bubblegum pop music tends to cater to sweeter subject matters and melodies.

We’ve put together five Korean artists you need to listen to if you love bubblegum pop music, or are looking to try something new. Guaranteed to put you in a good mood, this is the 1st Generation K-Pop Artists Edition (Bubblegum Pop Genre) of HallyuTunes.

1. H.O.T.

Considered the first K-Pop idol group, H.O.T. (an acronym for Highfive Of Teenagers) was created in 1996. Comprising five members, Moon Hee Joon, Jang Woo Hyuk, Tony An, Kangta, and Lee Jae Won, H.O.T. was the first K-Pop group to perform at the Seoul Olympic Stadium in 1999, in front of 72,000 fans.

Unmissable Track: ‘CANDY’

2. BoA

Also dubbed the ‘Queen of K-Pop’, BoA debuted in the year 2000, and has released twenty studio albums to date. A singer, songwriter, dancer, record producer, and actress, BoA’s ability to sing in Korean, Japanese, English, and Mandarin brought her international commercial success, making her one of the most influential Korean stars.

Unmissable Track: ‘Atlantis Princess’

3. S.E.S.

With three members, Sea (Bada), Eugene, and Shoo, S.E.S. released their first album ‘I’m Your Girl’ in 1997, following a cute and innocent concept. They soon became one of the top-selling groups in K-Pop, with each member also receiving individual recognition.

Unmissable Track: ‘Dreams Come True’

4. SHINHWA

The longest-running boy band in the history of K-Pop, SHINHWA debuted in 1998, with six members: Eric Mun, Lee Min Woo, Kim Dong Wan, Shin Hye Sung, Jun Jin, and Andy Lee. Described by many of their juniors in the industry as ‘legendary’, tickets for SHINHWA’s 20th-anniversary concert sold out within five minutes.

Unmissable Track: ‘Eusya eusya’

5. Baby VOX

Formed in 1997, Baby VOX’s final line-up consisted of five members, Kim E Z, Lee Hee Jin, Kan Min Youn, Shim Eun Jin, and Yoon Eun Hye. After switching to a cuter style, the girl group received more popularity, and was even successfully promoted internationally.

Unmissable Track: ‘Ya Ya Ya’

