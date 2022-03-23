HallyuTunes: 5 K-artists you need to listen to if you love indie music feat 10cm, Jannabi & more

Developed in the 1990s in Hongdae, an area of Seoul, Korean indie is a genre referring to independent music in South Korea. Alongside the Korean wave came the second innings for Korean indie, after the late 2000s, bringing bands like Kiha & the Faces, Broccoli, You Too?, and 9 and the Numbers. While the first wave had been more dominated by rock, this second wave allowed for more diversity, gaining popularity for mellow and acoustic sounds.

If you’re a fan of indie music, these are 5 Korean artists that you definitely need to check out:

1. Hyukoh

Formed in 2014 with four members, Hyukoh dropped their debut EP ‘20’, named after the age of the band members at the time. The band gained mainstream popularity in 2015, after they participated in the popular Korean variety show ‘Infinite Challenge’, and even charted in the Top 10 of the Billboard World Albums Chart.

Unmissable Tracks: ‘LOVE YA!’, ‘Mer’, ‘Help (Sunset Rollercoaster Remake)’

2. Jannabi

Currently consisting three members, Jannabi (meaning ‘monkey’ in old Korean slang) was formed in 2012, named so because all the members of the band were born in the Year of the Monkey according to Chinese zodiac. The band released their debut single album ‘Rocket’ in 2014.

Unmissable Tracks: ‘for lovers who hesitate’, ‘She’, ‘Summer’

3. The Black Skirts

An indie rock musician, Jo Hyu Il, better known as the The Black Skirts, debuted in 2010 with his album ‘201’, winning ‘Best Modern Rock Album’ at the 2010 Korean Music Awards.

Unmissable Tracks: ‘Hollywood’, ‘EVERYTHING’, ‘Who Do You Love’

4. Standing Egg

This acoustic pop band consists of three members: Egg 1, Egg 2, and Egg 3, who produce and compose their music. The band doesn’t have a vocalist or musicians, and instead feature guest indie artists for their songs and performances.

Unmissable Tracks: 'Little Star’, ‘friend to lover’, ‘Prettiest One’

5. 10cm

Originally a duo, 10cm currently comprises singer-songwriter Kwon Jung Yeol. 10cm’s debut EP, released in 2010, was recorded with a microphone covered in stockings, and the 3000 copies published at the time were sold in one month. 10cm has also released multiple well-loved OSTs, including ones for hit dramas like 'Our Beloved Summer' and 'Start-Up'.

Unmissable Tracks: ‘Drawer’, ‘Stalker’, ‘But it’s Destiny’

