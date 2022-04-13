HallyuTunes: 5 K-artists you need to listen to if you love rock inspired music feat Dreamcatcher, B.A.P & more

With its roots in American rock, Korean rock is a subgenre occupying a fairly large portion of the music that is consumed in South Korea. Often referred to as South Korea’s ‘Godfather of Rock’, the country’s first rock guitarist, Shin Jung Hyeon debuted in 1957, after the genre came to the nation in the 1950s.

While rock is a vast genre in itself, including many subgenres like country rock, progressive rock, alternative rock, and more, today we’re taking a look at 5 Korean artists whom you need to check out if you’re a fan of rock or rock-inspired music:

Dreamcatcher

Comprising seven members, the girl group debuted in January 2017, with their single album, ‘Nightmare’. Dreamcatcher’s music offers the perfect blend of K-pop and edgy rock and metal.

Unmissable Track: Chase Me

B.A.P

Active until 2019, B.A.P was a South Korean boy band that dropped their debut EP ‘Warrior’ in February 2012. Right from their debut, B.A.P set themselves apart with their unique and tough sound.

Unmissable Track: Bang X2

Epik High

An alternative hip hop group, Epik High comprises Tablo, Mithra Jin, and DJ Tukutz. Active since 2003, Epik High is also known for the diverse lyrical themes discussed in the group’s music.

Unmissable Track: Gray So Gray (feat. Younha)

YB

Formerly known as Yoon Do Hyun band, YB is a rock band formed in 1996. The band regularly headlines major rock festivals in the country, with their discography influenced by classic rock with elements of modern rock.

Unmissable Track: SILENCE (Taxidriver OST Part.1)

FTISLAND

Short for Five Treasure Island, FTISLAND presently consists of main vocalist Lee Hong Ki, bassist Lee Jae Jin, and drummer Choi Min Hwan. The rock band debuted in June 2007 with the single ‘Love Sick’, and has since gained immense national and international recognition.

Unmissable Track: Set Me Free

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: HallyuTunes: 5 K-artists you need to listen to if you love indie music feat 10cm, JANNABI & more