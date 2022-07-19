HallyuTunes: 5 K-Hip-Hop songs you need to check out feat Jessi, Epik High, Jay Park & more

Through the years, we’ve been introduced to some stellar performers and artists coming under the Hip-Hop genre. This week’s edition of HallyuTunes takes a look at a few songs that lovers of the genre would enjoy, as would those on the look for something new to listen to!

Jessi - Unpretty Dreams

Released in 2014, ‘Unpretty Dreams’ was dropped as part of the semi-final for ‘Unpretty Rapstar’, and contains lyrics that discuss how Jessi persevered in her life. It remains one of Jessi’s most personal songs that discusses what made her follow her dream, despite all odds.

MFBTY - Angel

Hip Hop group MFBTY consists of Tiger JK, Yoon Mirae, and Bizzy. The group released the digital single ‘Angel’ in 2014, as YoonMiRae ft. Tiger JK & Bizzy. An ode to the person who gives you strength and hope, this song is a particularly uplifting track.

Simon Dominic - Simon Dominic

Hip Hop recording artist Simon Dominic has been officially active since 2009, when he debuted as part of a duo, which later broke up. ‘Simon Dominic’ was dropped as a pre-release song from his then-upcoming EP in 2015, and sees him discussing the trial and error of life.

Epik High’s Rain Song (ft. Colde)

Epik High is an alternative hip-hop group, comprising Tablo, Mithra Jin, and DJ Tukutz. They released ‘Rain Song’ in 2019, featuring singer-songwriter Colde. Discussing the spiral of missing someone and revisiting feelings you thought you were over, the song is melancholy, and yet, offers a distinct comfort.

Jay Park - To Life

Soloist Jay Park released his song ‘To Life’ on January 1, 2022. The video included cameos by various AOMG artists like Simon Dominic, GRAY, Loco, CODE KUNST, LeeHi, Yugyeom and more, while the lyrics discuss Jay Park raising a toast to his life, all that he has accomplished, and all that he aims to do.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: HallyuTunes: Looking back at 5 iconic K-Drama OSTs of 2021 feat Jirisan’s Yours, Vincenzo’s Adrenaline & more