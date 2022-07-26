HallyuTunes: 5 K-Pop songs which explore experimental music feat Red Velvet, Girls’ Generation & more
This week’s edition of HallyuTunes looks at a few K-pop songs which embrace trying something different. Read on for more.
Encompassing a multitude of genres and styles, it is no secret that K-Pop offers something for everyone. When it comes to experimental music as well, K-Pop does not shy away. Embracing uniqueness and exploring new sounds, experimental music is a general way of referring to music that attempts to try something beyond what the norm is at a given point in time.
This week’s edition of HallyuTunes looks at 5 K-Pop tracks that anyone looking to try something new should definitely check out!
EXO-K - MAMA (2012)
Starting off with a chant, ‘MAMA’ captures your attention from the very beginning. From drums, hand claps, strains of rock, recurring chanting sections and more, ‘MAMA’ fills the listener with a soaring feeling of urgency in the best way possible. The vocals, in particular, create a larger-than-life experience.
TWICE - DEJAVU (2018)
A B-side track from TWICE’s EP ‘What is Love’, ‘DEJAVU’ is one for those who are looking for a more softer approach to experimentation in music. ‘DEJAVU’ has a particularly beautiful chorus, with a marching beat as its background. The twist comes with its dubstep-esque section, about two-thirds into the song. Unexpected, but it works!
CLC - No (2019)
With its intro being solely a checklist replied to with “No”, devoid of any music, CLC’s ‘No’ captivates the listener from the get-go. This checklist makes a return during the song’s course, in between sections. The deep, thumping bass, a pop melody, and CLC’s equally charismatic delivery - ‘No’ might not be what immediately comes to mind when one thinks experimental, but the song carries its own when it comes to individuality.
Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.
ALSO READ: HallyuTunes: 5 songs that make you feel like you're in a dream feat. TXT, GFRIEND & more