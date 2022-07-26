HallyuTunes: 5 K-Pop songs which explore experimental music feat Red Velvet, Girls’ Generation & more

Encompassing a multitude of genres and styles, it is no secret that K-Pop offers something for everyone. When it comes to experimental music as well, K-Pop does not shy away. Embracing uniqueness and exploring new sounds, experimental music is a general way of referring to music that attempts to try something beyond what the norm is at a given point in time.

This week’s edition of HallyuTunes looks at 5 K-Pop tracks that anyone looking to try something new should definitely check out!

EXO-K - MAMA (2012)

Starting off with a chant, ‘MAMA’ captures your attention from the very beginning. From drums, hand claps, strains of rock, recurring chanting sections and more, ‘MAMA’ fills the listener with a soaring feeling of urgency in the best way possible. The vocals, in particular, create a larger-than-life experience.

Girls’ Generation - I GOT A BOY (2013) Right from the intro, ‘I GOT A BOY’ is one track that is determined to set itself apart. With multiple genres combined into one absolute bop, this Girls’ Generation song truly defines how to make obviously different sounds come together into a harmonious whole. Red Velvet - Ice Cream Cake (2015) Released in 2015, Red Velvet’s ‘Ice Cream Cake’ leans into electronic music. The uniqueness of this song is highlighted by its distinctive vocal melodies and its delicate, iconic ‘Lalala’ sections. The song switches up its atmosphere in-between sections, in the best way possible.

TWICE - DEJAVU (2018)

A B-side track from TWICE’s EP ‘What is Love’, ‘DEJAVU’ is one for those who are looking for a more softer approach to experimentation in music. ‘DEJAVU’ has a particularly beautiful chorus, with a marching beat as its background. The twist comes with its dubstep-esque section, about two-thirds into the song. Unexpected, but it works!

CLC - No (2019)

With its intro being solely a checklist replied to with “No”, devoid of any music, CLC’s ‘No’ captivates the listener from the get-go. This checklist makes a return during the song’s course, in between sections. The deep, thumping bass, a pop melody, and CLC’s equally charismatic delivery - ‘No’ might not be what immediately comes to mind when one thinks experimental, but the song carries its own when it comes to individuality.

