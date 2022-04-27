HallyuTunes: 5 K-pop songs you need to check out if you love jazz music featuring BTS, MAMAMOO & more

Originating in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, jazz is a musical genre that has its roots in blues and ragtime. From Louis Armstrong to Billie Holiday, Nina Simone, Frank Sinatra and more, the genre has brought us some absolute gems in the music world.

In today's edition of HallyuTunes, we’re taking a look at 5 jazz-inspired K-pop songs that you need to check out if you’re a fan of both genres. Read till the end for a bonus track!

1. LeeHi: MY STAR (2016)

Released as part of LeeHi’s 2016 EP ‘SEOULITE’, ‘MY STAR’ starts off with a funky bassline that is certain to get your head bopping. LeeHi’s clear, soaring vocals are at the forefront of this fun track.

2. BTS: House of Cards - Full Length Edition (2016)

First released as ‘Outro: House of Cards’ in BTS’ 2015 album ‘The Most Beautiful Moment in Life Pt.2’, the song was released as a longer version in their 2016 album, ‘The Most Moment in Life: Young Forever’, as ‘House of Cards - Full Length Edition’. Featuring BTS’ vocal line members (Jin, Jimin, V, and Jungkook), the track is the perfect amalgamation of jazz and pop, and beautiful highlights the members’ soulful voices.

3. AKMU: RE-BYE (2016)

This 2016 track by the sibling duo adopts a baroque jazz style, combined with swelling strings, and a lilting piano. Suhyun and Chanhyuk’s vocal timbres make for a gorgeous track with hints of playfulness.

4. MAMAMOO: Piano Man (2014)

MAMAMOO greeted us with this theatrical song in 2014, with their powerful vocals taking the front seat in this classy piece. The slow, soothing quality of the song creates an exceptional atmosphere, as the lyrics take us through a flirtatious love story that is a delight to experience.

5. IU: The Red Shoes (2013)

This song takes on a showtune-esque vibe, and IU pulls off its classic sound with incredible ease. This jazzy tune was also a step in a slightly more mature direction from IU’s ‘Nation’s Little Sister’ image, and she did it complete justice, giving us the absolute treasure that ‘The Red Shoes’ is.

Bonus (Collab): Suzy, Baekhyun - Dream (2016)

Released in 2016, this surprise collaboration between Suzy and EXO’s Baekhyun brought us a jazzy ballad in the form of ‘Dream’. The soft and husky vocals of the two talented artists blend beautifully and are perfectly balanced by the instruments to bring you a song that is certain to make you feel warm and fuzzy inside.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: HallyuTunes: Powerful female K-soloists part 1 featuring IU, Taeyeon & more