HallyuTunes: 5 K-pop songs you need to check out if you love retro sounds feat TWICE, GFRIEND, Key & more

From J.Y. Park and SUNMI, to MAMAMOO's Hwasa and Loco, this week's edition of HallyuTunes looks at five K-pop songs with a retro vibe!

Updated on Aug 02, 2022
TWICE
TWICE’s concept photo : courtesy of JYP Entertainment
After exploring genres like jazz, indie, rock, bubblegum pop, hip-hop, experimental music and more, this week’s edition of HallyuTunes takes a look at a few K-pop songs which offer their own spin on the retro-inspired trend!

1. J.Y. Park and SUNMI - When We Disco (August 2020)

Bringing soloist SUNMI together with J.Y. Park, ‘When We Disco’ is a duet between the JYP Entertainment CEO and the former Wonder Girls member. Fun and funky, the song holds true to its title and comes as a genuine blast from the past. 

2. TWICE - I CAN’T STOP ME (October 2020)

This retro-inspired track was released as the lead single of TWICE’s second studio album ‘Eyes Wide Open’ (2020). In particular, the vocal line incorporated in ‘I CAN’T STOP ME’ offers a mature take on the retro-inspired trend, making for a classy song that feels inherently TWICE-like while still bringing a new sound. 

3. GFRIEND - MAGO (November 2020)

This sophisticated disco song was released in 2020 as the lead single from GFRIEND’s final comeback with their third studio album ‘回:Walpurgis Night’. Possessing a distinctly beautiful chorus, ‘MAGO’ is truly one for the ages.

4. SHINee’s Key - BAD LOVE (September 2021)

In 2021, SHINee’s Key brought us his solo EP ‘BAD LOVE - The 1st Mini Album’, with its second lead single, ‘BAD LOVE’. This dance-pop song discusses ecstatic love turning toxic, creating a retro atmosphere with heavy synth sound. Introspective and leaning into retrofuturism, this song is a true treasure.

5. Loco and MAMAMOO’s Hwasa - Somebody! (July 2022)

The most recent release included in this list, ‘Somebody!’ is Hwasa and Loco’s second collaborative effort in about four years, following ‘Don’t’. This retro-inspired track is sweet and chill, softly balancing melancholia with peaceful positivity, perfect for the summer with its pop vibes.

