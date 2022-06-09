HallyuTunes: 5 songs that make you feel like you're in a dream feat. TXT, GFRIEND & more

This week’s edition of HallyuTunes looks at 5 songs that carry a distinct haziness, and make you feel like you’re in a dreamlike state, drenched in nostalgia and melancholy, but possessing a certain freeing vibe at the same time. The description of the vibe might sound vague upon reading, but one listen of the songs is sure to make you relate. From K-Drama OSTs which became iconic, to songs by well-loved K-pop and K-R&B artists, this week’s HallyuTunes has it all!

1. Wonstein - Your Existence (2022)

Released as an original soundtrack for the hit tvN drama ‘Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’, Wonstein’s ‘Your Existence’ quickly made it to everyone’s playlist. The song came about as the perfect accompaniment to the coming-of-youth drama, and offers the perfect sense of nostalgia to go with the bittersweet mood.

2. Seori - Lovers In The Night (2021)

R&B singer-songwriter Seori’s singe ‘Lovers in The Night’ is her first release under 88rising. Another bittersweet proclamation, this song explores emotional changes taking place in a relationship in the span of a single night. A much faster-paced track than the soloist’s previous releases, this song is unmissable if you’re a fan of Seori’s unique vocal timbre.

3. Night Off - Nevertheless (2021)

The 2021 series ‘Nevertheless’, following a charming art school student and his reluctant love cynic collegemate, brought us a particularly unforgettable set of original soundtracks. Out of the collection, duo Night Off’s OST ‘Nevertheless’ contains lyrics which accurately put into words the helpless feeling of pursuing a relationship that one is aware isn’t the best for them.

4. TOMORROW X TOGETHER - Fairy of Shampoo (2020)

Included in TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s 2020 EP ‘THE DREAM CHAPTER: ETERNITY’, if this song were to be painted on a canvas, it would be a gorgeous, soft landscape coloured in pastel hues. The song is actually a remake of the hit ’90s song of the same name by Light & Salt, and is a fresh ode to the original track.

5. GFRIEND - Apple (2020)

This groovy song is an elegant display of the powerful force that girl group GFRIEND’s members were together. ‘Apple’ is a hypnotic mid-tempo track, with an especially catchy pre-chorus. The song slowly pulls you in and explodes in a dazzling golden shower with its bridge and outro.

