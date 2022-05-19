HallyuTunes: 5 summer songs to add to your playlist ft. SHINee's View, BTS' Boy With Luv (boy group version)

Whether a song you love listening to, for driving away the heat of the summer months, or one that reminds you of the calming and laid back vibe that only summer can bring, summer songs inevitably end up dominating our playlists at some point or the other. Today’s edition of HallyuTunes looks at some unmissable summer songs that you need to add to your playlist — boy group version.

SHINee - View (2015)

Recorded as part of SHINee’s fourth Korean-language studio album ‘Odd’, ‘View’ is regarded by music critics as the first time that K-pop forayed into the deep house genre. Based on a pop sound, ‘View’ became immensely popular upon its release on May 19 (KST), 2015, exactly 7 years ago today, and remains loved to this day.

BTS - Boy With Luv (2019)

With its Korean title translating to ‘A Poem for the Small Things’, ‘Boy With Luv’ was released as the title track for BTS’ sixth EP, ‘MAP OF THE SOUL : PERSONA’. The upbeat, funk-pop song is the essence of fun and lighthearted, and a pleasure to groove along with.

WINNER - REALLY REALLY (2017)

Released in 2017, this tropical house song has a laid back beat that makes you bop your head along without even realising it. The simplicity of the chorus makes it perfect to sing along to, and the addictiveness of WINNER's 'REALLY REALLY' hasn’t fallen over time at all.

ATEEZ - Wave (2019)

This tropical pop song starts off light and airy, and transitions into a short hip-hop section, making for the perfect segue into its catchy and well-executed chorus. The excellent bridge stands out in particular, making ATEEZ's ‘Wave’ a rollercoaster to listen to.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER - Our Summer (2019)

This dreamy B-Side track combines tropical elements with a synth-pop beat, making for the perfect summer track. TOMORROW X TOGETHER later also released an acoustic version of ‘Our Summer’, bringing a soft sense of nostalgia to this already immensely beautiful song.

