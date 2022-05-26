HallyuTunes: 5 summer songs ft. Red Velvet’s Red Flavor, BLACKPINK’s Ice Cream & more (girl group version)

In last week’s edition of HallyuTunes, we took a look at some unmissable summer songs by K-pop boy groups that you simply cannot miss out on, and today we’re looking at iconic summer songs by girl groups, that you definitely need to be adding to your playlist, if you haven’t already!

Red Velvet - Red Flavour (2017)

Right from the get-go, this song is a burst of energy, fresh and youthful. Part of Red Velvet’s 2017 album ‘The Red Summer - Summer Mini Album’, this track was an instant hit, and remains iconic to this day.

Brave Girls - Rolllin’ (2017)

Combining a sunny sound with synth, this song completely turned around Brave Girls’ career. The 2017 track went viral in February 2021, and since then, there was no looking back, as Brave Girls even created a record by winning on a music show with the song, 1854 days since their debut.

BLACKPINK - Ice Cream (with Selena Gomez) (2020)

Also included in BLACKPINK’s full length release, ‘THE ALBUM’, ‘Ice Cream’ brought about a brand-new combination in the form of a collab with Selena Gomez. The fun track with its bright, colourful music video is unmissable when it comes to summer songs.

OH MY GIRL - Dolphin (2020)

A B-Side track, ‘Dolphin’ shot to popularity because of its refreshing sound. The addictive chorus, in particular, could be seen everywhere on social media, with a lot of fellow idols also creating videos taking on the ‘choreography challenge’ for ‘Dolphin’.

TWICE - Alcohol-Free (2021)

TWICE’s 2021 track transported us to a tropical paradise with its swaying beats, lilting melody and addictive choreography. Ever since its release last year, ‘Alcohol-Free’ cemented itself squarely in the list of summer songs that will keep coming back every year round.

