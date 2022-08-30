HallyuTunes: 5 unmissable songs featuring BTS’ RM; Agust D’s ‘Strange’, ‘Younha’s ‘WINTER FLOWER’ and more

Rapper, singer-songwriter and producer, RM debuted in 2013 as BTS’ leader. He went on to release his first solo mixtape ‘RM’ in 2015, followed by his second mixtape ‘mono.’ in 2018. RM has also collaborated with artists like Wale, MFBTY, Fall Out Boy and more.

On September 1, BTS’ RM is set to greet audiences with a feature on Balming Tiger’s track ‘SEXY NUKIM’. Ahead of the release, this week’s edition of HallyuTunes looks at a few unmissable songs featuring BTS’ RM.

Gaeko - Gajah (Feat. RM) A member of Dynamic Duo, Gaeko featured RM on his 2017 track ‘Gajah’, bringing us this thought-provoking song. ‘Gajah’ explores the theme of persevering towards your goal and your chosen path in life without hesitation. HONNE - Crying Over You (feat. RM & BEKA) This sentimental track by the duo HONNE features RM, and singer-songwriter BEKA, and covers the emotions that one experiences when trying to move on. HONNE and RM have also collaborated for ‘Seoul’, which saw the duo producing the track included in the BTS member’s solo mixtape ‘mono.’. Lil Nas X - Old Town Road (feat. RM of BTS) [Seoul Town Road Remix]

One of the remixes of the mega-hit song ‘Old Town Road’, this collaboration also brought us an iconic Grammy Awards performance of the track, which included all seven members of BTS.

Younha - WINTER FLOWER(Feat.RM) This hauntingly gorgeous song is passionate and rings true with emotion. Poignant and poetic, the lyrics are perfectly brought to life with Younha’s rich vocals and RM’s stirring rap verse.

Agust D - Strange (feat. RM)

In this epic collaboration, RM featured on Agust D’s track ‘Strange’, released as part of his second solo mixtape ‘D-2’. For the unversed, Agust D is RM’s fellow BTS member SUGA’s alter ego. ‘Strange’ examines society and offers two different perspectives in the process.

