HallyuTunes: Best of Heize featuring ‘We don’t talk together (Prod. by SUGA)’, ‘HAPPEN’, & more

Singer, rapper, songwriter, composer and producer, Jang Da Hye is a talented powerhouse. Better known by her stage name Heize, the skilled artist made her debut in 2014, with her EP ‘Heize’. Currently signed with P NATION, Heize celebrates her birthday today. On this occasion, this week’s edition of HallyuTunes takes a look at some unmissable tracks released by Heize!

And July (Feat. DEAN, DJ Friz)

Released as part of Heize’s second extended play of the same name, this 2016 track features DEAN and DJ Friz. ‘And July’ highlights Heize’s ability to switch effortlessly between singing and rapping. DEAN’s vocals come as the perfect addition, complementing Heize’s delivery.

You, Clouds, Rain (feat. Shin Yong Jae)

Included in Heize’s third extended play ‘/// (You, Clouds, Rain)’, this track is light and sentimental. This soft and introspective song is best listened to in quiet and peaceful solitude with closed eyes.

You’re Cold

Part of the original soundtracks dropped for the K-Drama ‘It’s Okay to Not Be Okay’, ‘You’re Cold’ was released in 2020. The song’s lyrics beautifully talk about the theme of the drama, and Heize’s voice comes as a warm blanket wrapping the listener on a cold day.

We don’t talk together (Featuring GIRIBOY, Prod. by SUGA)

Featuring GIRIBOY and produced by BTS’ SUGA, Heize’s ‘We don’t talk together’ is an alternative R&B single. The lyrics explore a former couple's journey which sees them growing apart while being unable to convey their feelings. Melancholic and raw, ‘We don’t talk together’ offers an old-school atmosphere.

HAPPEN

Offering a balance of mellow acoustic guitar and funky bass sections, ‘HAPPEN’ is the lead single of Heize’s 2021 EP of the same name. Heize’s unique vocals truly shine through the lilting melody of this track, while she lights up the screen with actor Song Joong Ki in the music video.

