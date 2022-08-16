HallyuTunes: Best of SHINee’s Taemin featuring ‘MOVE’, ‘Danger’ and more

Often referred to as the ‘Idol’s Idol’, Taemin first debuted in 2008 as the youngest member of SM Entertainment’s boy group, SHINee. On August 15, 2014 (IST), Taemin dropped the music video for his solo song ‘Danger’, ahead of his official solo debut on August 18, 2014, with his first EP ‘ACE’. As the date marks his eighth debut anniversary this year, this week’s edition of HallyuTunes looks at a few of some unmissable songs brought to us by SHINee’s Taemin.

Danger (2014)

The lead single from Taemin’s solo debut mini album ‘ACE’, ‘Danger’ marked the beginning of the SHINee member’s journey as a soloist. Not only does the song highlight his natural charisma, it also serves as the perfect introduction to the world of SHINee’s Taemin.

Press Your Number (2016)

With 2016, came Taemin’s first full length album ‘Press It’, and its lead single ‘Press Your Number’. Starting off slow, the chorus explodes with a steady beat that automatically gets the listener nodding along.

Goodbye (Korean Version) (2016)

Released as the Korean version of Taemin’s 2016 Japanese release, ‘Goodbye’, is the perfect amalgamation of a ballad and dubstep. Dramatic and moving, the way this song ebbs and flows is enough to pull at anyone’s heartstrings.

MOVE (2017)

Addictive to its core, ‘MOVE’ was a true hit. The song beautifully highlights Taemin’s ability to evoke emotions with the subtlest of note changes and the slightest of movements.

2 KIDS (2020)

The pre-release track for Taemin’s third studio album, ‘Never Gonna Dance Again : Act 1’, the song adds a fresh layer to the SHINee member’s discography. ‘2 KIDS’ is a heart-wrenching take on the regret and pain that comes after bidding adieu to young love.

