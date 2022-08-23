HallyuTunes: Best of TWICE featuring ‘ESPRESSO’, 'STUCK IN MY HEAD' and more

Debuting in October 2015 with their extended play ‘The Story Begins’, TWICE has gone on to become one of the most well-known names in the industry. The JYP Entertainment girl group’s hits include songs like ‘CHEER UP’, ‘TT’, ‘I CAN’T STOP ME’, and countless more.

As TWICE’s awaited comeback with ‘BETWEEN 1&2’ approaches, we’re taking a look back at some of Jihyo, Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu’s best tracks! From among their plethora of hits, this week’s edition of HallyuTunes explores some of the many iconic songs by TWICE that have remained constant in our playlist.

Like Ooh-Ahh

Starting off with a flute-based melody, this song serves as TWICE’s introduction to the world. ‘Like Ooh-Ahh’ marked a solid debut for TWICE, and the music video remains equally iconic, whether we talk about the memorable dance break, or the zombies!

Ponytail

Included in TWICE’s 2016 mini album ‘Twicecoaster: Lane 1’, ‘Ponytail’ offers a glimpse at the girl group’s versatility. While maintaining the girl group’s fresh and cheery vibe, ‘Ponytail’ takes the listener on a wholesome, early 2000s-reminiscent, pop-rock journey.

Dance The Night Away

A summer song through and through, ‘Dance The Night Away’ is a true gem. With funky beats and a catchy chorus, this song is easy to get hooked on.

STUCK IN MY HEAD

A B-side track, ‘STUCK IN MY HEAD’ appears in TWICE’s mini album ‘FANCY YOU’. Charismatic and confident, this song offers a mature take on TWICE’s innate sweetness.

ESPRESSO

Just like its name, ‘ESPRESSO’ makes you sit up and pay attention! Offering a look at another facet of TWICE’s discography, this track from ‘Formula of Love: O+T=<3’ is fun and addictive in the best way possible.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: WATCH: TWICE give a sneak peek into the awaited comeback ‘BETWEEN 1&2’ in exciting album preview