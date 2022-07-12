HallyuTunes: Looking back at 5 iconic K-Drama OSTs of 2021 feat Jirisan’s Yours, Vincenzo’s Adrenaline & more

Last week, we took a look at some of our favourite original soundtracks that K-Dramas released in 2022 have brought us so far. In this week’s edition of HallyuTunes, we’re setting forth on a trip down memory lane, to a few of the many iconic OSTs of 2021. Presenting, some of the beautiful OSTs that have remained constants in our playlists since their release:

Vincenzo - ‘Adrenaline’ by MAMAMOO’s Solar

This full-English track is breathtakingly haunting. With every listen, one can’t help but get chills with the way Solar’s vocals absolutely soar in ‘Adrenaline’. Especially considering the darker themes of ‘Vincenzo’, Solar’s version of ‘Adrenaline’ truly sets the tone for the drama.

Nevertheless - ‘Love Me Like That’ by Sam Kim

Another full-English track, this OST went viral upon its release last year. Embracing a soft, hazy vibe, this acoustic ballad also spurred many a cover. Just like ‘Nevertheless’ offered a new perspective on romance, Sam Kim’s ‘Love Me Like That’, too, gave a fresh spin to heartbreak, feeling blue, and wanting to be loved.

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha - ‘Romantic Sunday’ by Car, the garden

The feeling upon listening to Car, the garden’s ‘Romantic Sunday’ is aptly captured by the song’s title. Comfortable, full of love and warmth, and perfectly suited to lull the listener into a peaceful state of mind. The beginning strains of ‘Romantic Sunday’ are enough to transport one instantly to the picturesque seaside town introduced to us through ‘Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha’.

Jirisan - ‘Yours’ by BTS’ Jin

This piano-heavy ballad is a beautiful display of BTS’ Jin’s ability to convey complex emotions through his voice. The original soundtrack ‘Yours’ from 'Jirisan' takes the listener on a journey, beginning with a whisper, rising to a towering crescendo, and softly alighting upon its destination towards the end.

Our Beloved Summer - ‘Christmas Tree’ by BTS’ V

Soothing to its core, BTS’ V’s ‘Christmas Tree’ was released towards the end of last year. The song makes you think of dappled sunshine shining through a canopy of trees on a cold winter day. V’s soulful vocals in this track comfort one upon every listen, and without a doubt, capture the healing nature of ‘Our Beloved Summer’.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: HallyuTunes: 5 songs that make you feel like you're in a dream feat. TXT, GFRIEND & more