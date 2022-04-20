HallyuTunes: Powerful female K-soloists part 1 featuring IU, Taeyeon & more

Anyone who is into the Korean music scene knows how much hard work and attention to detail goes into creating a single piece of music, each performance, and more. With an innumerable number of artists debuting every year, it is incredibly difficult to make yourself stand out from the crowd.

In today's edition of HallyuTunes, we’re taking a look at 5 powerful female K-soloists, who not only set themselves apart, but also went on to steadily rise to the top with their continued diligence, sincerity, and sheer talent.

1. Lee Hyori

Making her debut in 1998, Lee Hyori is a singer, record producer, activist, actress, and television presenter. In January 1998, Lee Hyori debuted as the leader of one of the most popular and successful South Korean girl groups of all time, Fin.K.L, during which time she was also dubbed the ‘Nation’s Fairy’.

In August 2003, Lee Hyori made her solo debut with the album ‘Stylish…’. The lead single ‘10 Minutes’ swept nearly all the Daesangs that year, and her popularity lead to the Korean Media nicknaming 2003 “The Year of Hyori”, as she was rarely out of the news throughout the year.

Unmissable Tracks: 10 Minutes, Miss Korea, U-Go-Girl (ft. Nassun)

2. BoA

Singer, songwriter, dancer, record producer and actress BoA made her debut in August 2000, at the age of thirteen, with her album ‘ID; Peace B’. BoA’s ability to sing in Japanese, English and Mandarin alongside Korean brought her commercial success beyond South Korea, especially in Japan. BoA has released twenty studio albums to date, ten of which are in Korean.

Unmissable Tracks: Better, No.1, Only One

3. SUNMI

In February 2007, SUNMI debuted as a part of JYP Entertainment’s girl group Wonder Girls. The singer, dancer, and songwriter left the group in 2010 to pursue her studies, following which she returned to her music career in 2013, this time making her debut as a soloist. SUNMI’s debut single ‘24 Hours’ and EP ‘Full Moon’ were successful on the charts. SUNMI’s latest EP is ‘⅙’, with its lead single ‘You Can’t Sit with Us’, released in August 2021.

Unmissable Tracks: Gashina, Siren, Heroine

4. Taeyeon

The singer debuted as the leader of the legendary girl group Girls’ Generation in August 2007. In 2015, Taeyeon dropped her solo debut EP ‘I’, which charted atop the US Billboard World Albums. Earlier this year in February, Taeyeon dropped her third studio album ‘INVU’.

Unmissable Tracks: Fine, I, Weekend

5. IU

Singer-songwriter, record producer and actress, IU made her debut in 2007, with her debut single ‘Lost Child’. IU is known for her vocal abilities, and her 2015 album ‘Chat-Shire’ was ranked as the sixth-best K-pop album of the year by Billboard. IU’s most recent release is the special album ‘Pieces’, which dropped in December 2021.

Unmissable Tracks: eight (Prod. & Feat. SUGA of BTS), BBIBBI, Celebrity

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: HallyuTunes: 5 K-artists you need to listen to if you love bubblegum pop music (1st Generation K-Pop Edition)