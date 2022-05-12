HallyuTunes: Powerful female K-soloists part 2 feat MAMAMOO’s Hwasa, CHUNG HA & more

From formidable talent to exemplary displays of hard work, determination and perseverance, this week’s edition of HallyuTunes takes a look at some female vocal powerhouses in the K-pop scene who have proved that they are absolute forces to be reckoned with.

1. Ailee

Singer and songwriter Ailee debuted in 2012 with her single ‘Heaven’, which brought her multiple Best New Artist awards that the year-end ceremonies. From 2013 to 2016, Ailee went on to win the title of the ‘Best Female Vocal Performance’ at the Mnet Asian Music Awards for four years straight.

Unmissable Tracks: Heaven, I Will Show You, U&I

2. Hwasa

Singer, songwriter, rapper, producer, model, and television personality, Hwasa dons many hats. She first debuted as a part of the girl group MAMAMOO in 2014, with their lead single ‘Mr. Ambiguous’. Hwasa went on to make her official debut as a soloist in 2019 with the digital single ‘Twit’, which was an instant commercial success.

Unmissable Tracks: Twit, Maria, I’m a B

3. WENDY

Singer, voice actress, and radio host, WENDY is a member of the girl group Red Velvet. In August 2014, WENDY made her official debut as part of the group. In April 2021, WENDY went on to officially debut as a soloist with her first EP ‘Like Water’, containing five tracks.

Unmissable Tracks: Like Water, When This Rain Stops, Two Words (OST for ‘Start-Up’)

4. YUJU

After debuting as a part of the girl group GFRIEND in 2015 with their song ‘Glass Bead’, YUJU sang an OST, ‘Spring Is Gone by chance’ (2015) with Loco for the drama ‘The Girl Who Sees Smells’. The OST went on to receive immense popularity and was even awarded. Following GFRIEND’s disbandment, YUJU debuted as a soloist in January 2022 with her EP ‘Rec.’

Unmissable Tracks: Play, I’m in the Mood for Dancing, ‘Spring Is Gone by chance’

5. CHUNG HA

Singer, dancer and choreographer, CHUNG HA first debuted as a part of the project girl group I.O.I, through the Mnet reality survival show ‘Produce 101’ in 2016, after finishing in fourth place. In 2017, CHUNG HA went on officially debut as a soloist with the track ‘Why Don’t You Know’.

Unmissable Tracks: Roller Coaster, Snapping, Killing Me

