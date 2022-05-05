HallyuTunes: Powerful male K-soloists part 1 featuring PSY, G-Dragon & more

In this week’s edition of HallyuTunes, we’re exploring 5 male K-soloists, each with their own unique styles. These artists not only reign over the music charts but have also won our hearts with their undeniable talent and their artistry. From creating viral trends to marking their names in history, these artists have done it all!

1. PSY

Park Jae Sang, known as PSY, is a South Korean singer, rapper, songwriter, and record producer. He released his first album in 2001, which brought him the nickname ‘The Bizarre Singer’ because of his blunt lyrics, and unconventional style.

PSY rose to international stardom in 2012, with his song ‘Gangnam Style’. The song’s video went viral and is still the most viewed K-pop music video in YouTube history.

Unmissable Tracks: Gangnam Style, Gentleman, That That (Prod. & Feat. SUGA of BTS)

2. Rain

Rain first debuted in 1998 as a member of the boy group Fanclub. Following this, he re-debuted under the name ‘Rain’ in 2002 as a soloist with his first solo album, ‘Bad Guy’. In May 2007, Rain became the first Korean star to perform at Japan’s Tokyo Dome, with nearly 55,000 attendees.

Unmissable Tracks: Rainism, Bad Man, GANG

3. G-Dragon

Born Kwon Ji Yong, G-Dragon officially debuted in 2006 as the leader of the group BIGBANG. He went on to make his solo debut in 2009 with ‘Heartbreaker’, which became the best-selling album by a Korean soloist at the time. G-Dragon is recognised widely for his influence on youth culture, fashion and music in South Korea.

Unmissable Tracks: That XX, Untitled, 2014, BLACK

4. Kyuhyun

Kyuhyun officially debuted in 2006, when he joined as a new member of SUPER JUNIOR. He became the group’s first member to make a solo debut when he released ‘At Gwanghwamun’ in 2014.

Unmissable Tracks: At Gwanghwamun, Flying, deep in the night, Love Story

5. Taemin

Debuting at the age of 14 as part of SHINee in 2008, Taemin has gone to him being called the “Idol’s Idol”. He began his solo career in 20014 with his first EP ‘Ace’, which peaked at number one on South Korea’s Gaon Album Chart. The title track from his second full Korean album, ‘Move’, went viral in South Korea for its unique choreography.

Unmissable Tracks: MOVE, Press Your Number, Goodbye (Korean Version)

