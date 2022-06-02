HallyuTunes: Powerful male K-soloists part 2 featuring Kang Daniel, B.I & more

In this week’s edition of HallyuTunes, we’re looking at 5 male K-soloists who are well-loved for representing their individual colours through their music. Their songs remain constants in our playlists, and whatever your mood, you can be sure that they will have the perfect accompaniment in their discographies!

1. Eric Nam

An American singer and songwriter of Korean descent, Eric Nam made his debut in 2013 with the release of his first EP ‘Cloud 9’. He went on to be named GQ Korea’s ‘2016 Man of the Year’, and was included in Forbes’ ‘30 Under 30 Asia 2017’. Possessing a soft, lilting voice, Eric Nam’s music ranges from soulful and emotional, to downright cheeky and fun.

Unmissable Tracks: Runaway, Paradise, Love Die Young

2. Crush

Skilled at R&B and hip hop tunes, in particular, Crush officially debuted in April 2014 with his single ‘Sometimes’. With multiple Top 10 and Top 5 hits, Crush is a well-known name, especially among R&B lovers and avid K-Drama fans (his OSTs are spectacular!).

Unmissable Tracks: Beautiful, Lay Your Head on Me, Let Us Go

3. WOODZ

First debuting as part of the boy group UNIQ in 2014, WOODZ officially debuted as a soloist in 2016, with his self-produced single ‘Recipe’, in collaboration with Flowsik. At the time, his stage name was Luizy, and he formally switched to the name WOODZ in May 2018. Under ‘WOODZ’, his first release was the digital single ‘Pool’. WOODZ also recently made a comeback with the song ‘I hate you’.

Unmissable Tracks: DIFFERENT, I hate you, WAITING

4. Kang Daniel

Kang Daniel is a singer-songwriter, actor and entrepreneur, who first debuted in 2017 as part of Wanna One, after finishing in first place in Mnet’s survival show ‘Produce 101 Season 2’. After establishing his own agency, Kang Daniel officially debuted as a soloist in 2019 with his EP ‘Color on Me’. He recently dropped his first full length album ‘The Story’ in May 2022.

Unmissable Tracks: PARANOIA, Who U Are, Antidote

5. B.I

Rapper, singer, songwriter and record producer, B.I debuted in 2015 as the leader of iKON. After his departure from the group, he officially debuted as a soloist in 2021 with his self-written charity single album ‘Midnight Blue (LOVE STREAMING)’, followed by his full-length charity studio album ‘WATERFALL’.

Unmissable Tracks: illa illa, COSMOS, Remember me

