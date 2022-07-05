HallyuTunes: Top 5 K-Drama OSTs of 1st half of 2022; Our Blues’ With you, Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’s Starlight

While watching a really good drama, the perfect soundtrack comes as the cherry on top of a really good cake. Imperative to help one immerse fully in the emotions being portrayed on-screen, this week’s edition of HallyuTalk takes a look at some of our favourite original soundtracks that the first half of 2022 has brought us.

1. Twenty-Five, Twenty-One: Taeil’s ‘Starlight’

Released in February, ‘Starlight’ by NCT’s Taeil is perhaps most perfectly described by the very name of the song. Creating a retro atmosphere, the song absolutely glimmers with twinkling positivity and hope, and shines bright, even from among the multiple stellar original soundtracks that ‘Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’ presented us with.

2. Soundtrack #1: Standing Egg’s ‘Prettiest One’

Composed of three members: Egg 1, Egg 2, and Egg 3, this acoustic pop band features guest indie artists for their songs and performances. ‘Soundtrack #1’ had taken things a bit differently, making the unusual decision to release the OSTs before the drama actually aired, and ever since ‘Prettiest One’ dropped, this adorable confession of love and adoration was a constant fixture in many a playlist.

3. Business Proposal: MeloMance’s ‘Love, Maybe’

Comprising vocalist Kim Min Seok and pianist Jung Dong Hwan, MeloMance is a well-loved musical duo. Their OST ‘Love, Maybe’ too, received immense attention, for its warm and rich sound. As a bonus track, an acoustic version of the song sung by ‘Business Proposal’ star Kim Sejeong was also released.

4. Forecasting Love and Weather: CHEEZE’s ‘Melting’

OST Part 1 for ‘Forecasting Love and Weather’, CHEEZE’s ‘Melting’ is the quintessential accompaniment to a romantic drama, full of warmth, lightheartedness and sweetness, as it debates over how and when to confess one’s feelings.

5. Our Blues: BTS’ Jimin & HA SUNG WOON’s ‘With you’

This April release brought the two close friends participating in their very first duet together, as they sang about the sweet message of “I want to be with, no matter what.” Jimin and HA SUNG WOON’s soft and sweet vocals blended charmingly, presenting us with the hauntingly beautiful song that is ‘With you’.