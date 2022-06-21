HallyuTunes World Music Day Edition: 5 Unmissable K-Pop songs of different genres ft. BTS, TXT, Jessi & more

Happy World Music Day! Observed every year on June 21 to honour musicians and singers for the gift of music, World Music Day is an annual music celebration. Beginning in 1982 in Paris, France, the international event is now celebrated on the same day in more than 700 cities all over the world.

On the occasion of World Music Day, we’ve put together a special edition of HallyuTunes! This week’s HallyuTunes explores the diverse genres that find a home under the term ‘K-Pop’, by presenting you with 5 K-Pop songs of different genres!

1. Goth Pop - VIXX’s Hyde

This dark, edgy song steadily builds a tense atmosphere with instrumental. Adding synth to the chorus makes for a unique experience, highlighting VIXX’s brilliant vocal and rap prowess. Despite being released in 2013, ‘Hyde’ remains fresh to the present day.

2. Moombahton - BTS’ Blood Sweat & Tears

Released in October 2016 as the lead single from BTS’ album ‘Wings’, ‘Blood Swat & Tears’ combines moombahton, trap, and tropical house sounds, with strains of dancehall and reggaeton. The song was well received for its refreshing sound, and became BTS’ first number one song on South Korea’s Gaon Digital Chart.

3. Rock - TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s 0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)

Featuring Seori, this 2021 song marked a new era in TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s musical journey. The song leans heavily into the rock genre, and the group’s members adopt husky, raspier tones to match.

4. Synth - SUNMI’s You can’t sit with us

SUNMI is known for her love of synth and retro influenced music, especially with her unique musical identity. Her 2021 song ‘You can’t sit with us’ is a prime example of the genre, with its instrumental including 80s retro synth music, combining it with SUNMI’s inherent elegant vocals.

5. Hip Hop - Jessi’s Cold Blooded

Jessi’s 2021 song ‘Cold Blooded’ for ‘Street Woman Fighter’ is fire at its core. Right from its first beat, ‘Cold Blooded’ is certain to get you nodding along, as its beat slowly travels up your veins. One thing’s for sure, Jessi is “not playing around”.

