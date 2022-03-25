Halo Twitter Review: Netizens laud the video game adaptation, call it 'surprisingly very good'

The Halo TV show cast from Paramount+ brings the Master Chief, his friends, and his foes to life on the small screen. The original Halo Xbox game was published in 2001, and by 2005, there were talks regarding a Hollywood live-action remake. Those dreams have been fulfilled thanks to Paramount+, which has released a new Halo TV series starring Pablo Schreiber, Jen Taylor, and Natascha McElhone. The Halo series has been in the works for a long time. "You have one shot to introduce this as a written series," executive producer Justin Falvey said, "and the bar is extraordinarily high." The production team believes they have assembled a good cast as well as a solid story, and they anticipate that the programme will be a success. Meanwhile, Halo has also been renewed for a second season by Paramount, ahead of the first season's premiere. Scroll down to know how netizens reacted to the highly anticipated video game adaptation.

