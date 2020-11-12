Halsey on BTS and their 'natural rapport' friendship: I would work with them again one hundred thousand times

In a recent interview, Halsey spoke fondly about her friendship with BTS, whom she collaborated with in 2019's hit single Boy With Luv. The 26-year-old singer also shed light on her natural rapport with the septet.

Over the years, BTS has collaborated with several musicians like Steve Aoki, Becky G and MAX but perhaps, their most successful collaboration was with Halsey as the two struck a close friendship while working on Boy With Luv. In turn, the peppy song became a universally loved chart-topping track with the pink-tastic music video becoming BTS' first MV to cross one billion views on YouTube.

In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan, while discussing the one billion+ views for Boy With Luv, Halsey spoke candidly about her friendship with BTS revealing that she's still in touch with them. Whenever anything big happens for the both of them, the 26-year-old singer and the septet congratulate each other and are also looking forward to the time they all can hang out again. "It’s kind of bittersweet that we’re off and can’t see each other because of the restrictions on travel right now, but they’re the best. I would work with them again one hundred thousand times," the Without Me singer gushed to US Weekly.

For Halsey, the experience of working with BTS and going to Korea to make a music video with the septet's team was "really awesome." Moreover, Halsey stated that her friendship with BTS wasn't unlikely at all as they like the same stuff. Halsey was pretty surprised with how easy it was to get along with them.

"Someone else would maybe focus on the language barrier, but there isn’t much of one when we’re spending time together. We just have a very natural rapport," Halsey concluded.

ALSO READ: Halsey thanks BTS for 'beautiful' piece for Time 100 Most Influential People of 2020: It meant so much

We absolutely adore the bond shared between BTS and Halsey!

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×