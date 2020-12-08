Halsey, Lauv and Steve Aoki announced for Big Hit Labels' 2021 New Year's Eve Live concert alongside BTS

Amid cancellation of the offline concert, Big Hit Labels' 2021 New Year's Eve Live concert will be featuring Halsey, Lauv and Steve Aoki, who have previously collaborated with BTS.

If you're a fan of artists under Big Hit Labels, then you're in for a big treat when it comes to ending 2020 with a big bang. A few weeks back, the renowned label announced 2021 New Year's Eve Live, an online concert, featuring the Big Hit family under the same roof including BTS, TXT, Lee Hyun, GFRIEND, NU'EST, BUMZU and ENHYPEN.

While SEVENTEEN has prior commitments because of which they had to back out from the upcoming event, the accompanying offline concert was also cancelled amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, for some more exciting news! BTS' good friends Halsey, Lauv and Steve Aoki will be part of the festivities as well with Special Stages for them, according to Newsen via Soompi. BTS ARMY is well aware that all three artists have successfully collaborated with the septet in the past: Boy With Luv with Halsey, MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix) and Waste It On Me and Make It Right and Who with Lauv.

Moreover, according to Yonhap News via Soompi, there will also be a Connect Stage tribute for the late Shin Hae-chul, who inspired the younger generation with his creativity and music. The iconic singer-songwriter will be brought back to life on stage using AI and hologram technology like we've seen in the past with Freddie Mercury, Tupac and Whitney Houston. Moreover, Big Hit's artists will be covering his hit songs To You and What Do You Really Want?

In a statement, Big Hit shared, "We prepared a tribute stage to remember the late Shin Hae-chul, who rejected stereotyped thinking and didn’t hesitate to take challenges, in order to console everyone who was having a difficult and lethargic 2020," while adding, "We have been preparing this for a long time in order to complete an unforgettable performance that connects time, space, and generation with music."

It's going to be one memorable New Year's Eve, courtesy of Big Hit Labels!

Big Hit Labels' 2021 New Year's Eve Live will take place on December 31 at 9:30 pm KST (6 pm IST).

