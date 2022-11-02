Halsey showers BTS with love: They're very respectful and responsible

BTS and Halsey have been BFFs ever since they first collaborated on the South Korean group’s track ‘IDOL’ which was also the title track of their second compilation album ‘Love Yourself: Answer’. After this, countless interactions between the American singer-songwriter and the septet have gone viral and made the fans of the two appreciate each other. Halsey

During a recent appearance on a podcast, Halsey had the chance to speak about her friendship with the BTS members and she was sweet as always. “They're like real creatives, they care a lot about what they do. They're very respectful and responsible, dedicated and determined, they work very hard, they're very professional but they are also very fun and warm and kind and real and they don't take themselves too seriously and that energy is infectious. You wanna be around people who work really hard but also know how to have fun.”

She went on to talk about how she has a deep and genuine friendship with all seven of them due to their widespread interests that allow her to talk about different things with each of them. She seems to have a different personality around each of them, which has further allowed her to not feel lonely in the industry.

The two global acts have performed together a few times including award shows and one of the concerts from BTS. This has strengthened their friendship and made them even bigger fans of each other. Since then, both acts have had more collaborations, but this one has become one of the most iconic, setting the mood for healthy, happy camaraderie between the two. Halsey has also been appreciative of the group's fans and their work. At the same time BTS has spoken about her with warmth in their words and their overall friendship is one of the most wholesome things to come out of this.

