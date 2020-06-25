Hamilton: New clip teases the opening number of Lin Manuel Miranda’s hip hop musical

Disney released a new clip from Hamilton and it teases the opening number of Lin Manuel Miranda’s Pulitzer prize-winning hip hop musical. Check it out.

Lin Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton is all set to release on Disney Plus on July 3 and the fans could not be more excited. After treating us to the trailer of the Pulitzer prize-winning musical’s live-action feature last week, Disney has now dropped the first official clip from the upcoming film. Giving a sneak peek into what can be expected in this version of the musical, the clip features the opening number of the popular musical. The video, the original cast of the Broadway musical, including Miranda, can be seen performing ‘Alexander Hamilton.’

Miranda’s musical is inspired by the 2004 biography of Alexander Hamilton by historian Ron Chernow, and unlike his upcoming In the Heights film, Hamilton won’t be a film adaptation of the Broadway show. According to Fox News, it will be a live capture of a stage performance. It will feature the original Broadway cast, includes Miranda as Alexander Hamilton, Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler, Leslie Odom Jr. as Aaron Burr, Christopher Jackson as George Washington, and Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton.

Check out the clip here:

Check out this brand-new clip from the opening number of Hamilton, streaming exclusively on #DisneyPlus July 3. #Hamilfilm pic.twitter.com/BfqdS9SbwV — Disney+ (@disneyplus) June 25, 2020

Last week, Disney released the trailer of the musical and it features the music from the iconic opening number Alexander Hamilton and Goldsberry’s song Satisfied. In addition to this, it also gives a sneak-peek into a few memorable scenes from the show that the fans will instantly recognise. The musical was originally supposed to hit the theatres in North America on October 15, 2021. But the plan did not work out because of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

