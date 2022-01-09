Han Choim is the underrated style star that deserves an A+ for her fashion choices

Han Choim is the multi-talented singer, model, TV personality and also style star! With her risque fashion choices, the South Korean pop star dominates several trends and often makes her own. From rocking a sheer gown at the 28th Seoul Music Awards to rocking the most on-trend styles off-duty, the singer is a style star on the rise. Today, we’re looking back at the best trends the star inspired in us.

Bigger: When it comes to tailoring, you'll want to get a pair of relaxed trousers in your closet. We've seen this trend picking up steam for some time now, but this time around, pants are getting even slouchier.

Colour pop: While we love neutrals, the bright orange is the colour we and Choim can't get enough of. If you're bold, you can wear it head-to-toe, but faint-hearted like us are planning on adding it into looks with some strategic accessories.

Preppy: Yep, preppy fashion is getting a makeover this season! With cropped hemlines and reimagined prints, the trend never really went away from Korea and it's coming back in a big way. Imagine Blair Waldorf meets Kate Middleton, but chicer and more sophisticated!

Vacationwear: While there are no travel plans on the rada, especially amidst the current climate due to COVID, but we’re mentally planning a vacation and mapping out all of the pieces we’ll be adding to our suitcases. Turns out Choim is too because she’s been rocking so many chic pieces destined for a getaway this season.

Also read: THROWBACK: When Red Velvet’s Seulgi & Irene got REAL about working together; Admitted being nervous & worried