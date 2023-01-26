Han Ga In talks about romancing Kim Soo Hyun in The Moon Embracing the Sun: I was worried…

‘The Moon Embracing the Sun’ first premiered on January 4, 2012, running for 20 episodes and 2 special parts were added later. With a star cast of Han Ga In, Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Yoo Jung, Yeo Jin Goo and more, it was on a path to success. And succeed it did as Kim Soo Hyun became a household name after its release. Not just domestically, the K-drama has been a classic watch even for international fans who have time and again applauded its creation. However, it seems that the actors may not have been at ease while shooting the heavily emotional and political palace love story. Actress Han Ga In recently made an appearance on the TV program, ‘Radio Star’, where she spilled about her thoughts while shooting the K-drama, 11 years after it was first released.

Han Ga In about working against Kim Soo Hyun in The Moon Embracing the Sun Talking about how the filming was not difficult just physically but also mentally. She recalled how the show Kim Soo Hyun had taken on the role of a high school student in ‘Dream High’ just before this. On the other hand, because she was married at a young age, she had gathered the status of an older/adult actress compared to him. Her debut was also before his, making her worry further. Han Ga In seems to have been worried about their age gap. Born 6 years apart with Kim Soo Hyun being the younger one, the actress was bothered if the two could do justice to the characters by romancing each other on screen. While he acted as the King, she played a lowly shaman in the drama, possibly making it difficult for people to get immersed in their pairing.