Han Hyo Joo and Jo In Sung starrer sci-fi K-drama Moving releases main trailer; Watch

Han Hyo Joo and Jo In Sung's Moving dropped the main trailer for their upcoming sci-fi thriller K-drama. The K-drama version of Moving is scheduled to release on August 9, 2023. This intriguing trailer featuring Go Yoon Jung left the fans speechless and they got excited for the K-drama.

Moving Main Trailer

Disney+ Korea released the main trailer of one of the most captivating shows to be released in 2023. Moving is a sci-fi action thriller based on a webtoon by Kang Full of the same name. This star-studded trailer dropped some hints of the extraordinary things that will happen in K-drama. The trailer focused on the powers of three unusual kids who witness absurd events at school as they come to know each other's secrets. Kim Bong Seok, played by Lee Jung Ha, has the superpower to go against gravity, he is seen sleeping on the ceiling upside down due to his condition.

About Moving

The K-drama is based on the story of three kids Kim Bong Seok played by Lee Jung Ha, Jang Hee Soo played by Go Yoon Jung, and Lee Gang Hoon played by Kim Do Hoon who have supernatural powers, and their parents who are willing to go against the world to protect their children. Han Hyo Joo will play Lee Mi Hyun who possesses the power of five senses and Jo In Sung will play the role of an agent who can fly.

Moving's Cast members

Apart from Han Hyo Joo, Jo In Sung, Lee Jung Ha, Go Yoon Jung, and Kim Do Hoon, many other renowned actors will be participating in this drama like Ryu Seung Ryong, Cha Tae Hyun, Kim Sung Kyun, and Ryoo Seung Bum. A man will be hunting these supernatural beings and Ryoo Seung Bom will take the role of that strange man.

Fans' Reaction

Viewers are excited to see Go Yoon Jung, Ha Hyo Joo, and Jo In Sung share the screen together. Fans are waiting to see what kind of fantasy action-packed plot line will unfold in Moving. One fan pointed out that since this Disney+ K-drama, anticipation for something big has gone higher.

