Han Hyo Joo and Jo In Sung's Moving becomes most viewed K-drama in South Korea and internationally

Moving has become the Korean drama with the most viewing time on Disney+ Korea as well as global in the first week of its release. It has become an instant hit within the fans because of its intriguing storyline and sci-fi mystery genre. Fans of the series are increasing every day given the show has been keeping everyone hooked.

What is the storyline of K-drama Moving?

The K-drama is adapted from the webtoon of the same name by Kang Full. "Moving" is an intriguing superhero action drama centered around teenagers with concealed superhuman abilities and their parents, who harbor a hidden and painful past. Kim Bong-Seok, portrayed by Lee Jeong Ha, Jang Hui-Soo, played by Ko Yoon Jung, and Lee Gang-Hoon, portrayed by Kim Do Hoon, all attend the same high school. While they may appear to be ordinary students, they possess special abilities inherited from their parents. Kim Bong-Seok has the extraordinary power of flight, Jang Hui-Soo boasts excellent athletic prowess and the ability to rapidly recover from injuries like gunshot wounds or stabbings, and Lee Gang-Hoon wields uncanny strength and speed.

Despite their remarkable capabilities, these three students strive to conceal their special powers from others, while their parents grapple to shield them from exploitation by malevolent forces. Jo In Sung takes on the role of Kim Doo Shik, a seasoned agent with the gift of flight, and Han Hyo Joo stars as Lee Mi Hyun, a heroic figure endowed with superhuman senses. Ryu Seung Ryong portrays Jang Joo Won, who is impervious to pain and possesses regenerative powers that facilitate swift recovery from injuries.

Ultimately, these two generations are united to become the driving force behind their stand against the evil dark forces threatening multiple generations.

Watch the trailer here-

Know more about Han Hyo Joo

Han Hyo Joo is a well-known actress who has been a part of multiple K-dramas such as Happiness, W: Two Worlds Apart, and Dong Yi. The actress has won numerous awards for her outstanding acting skills, including the Best Actress (Mini Series) award at the 2016 MBC Drama Awards and the Best Actress award at the 47th Baeksang Arts Awards for her role in Dong Yi. She has gained prominence through her roles in both television dramas and films, garnering praise for her ability to convey emotions and depth in her performances. Her dedication to her craft and her capacity to connect with audiences have solidified her as a prominent figure in the South Korean entertainment industry. The actress is set to star in the upcoming series Dominant Species

