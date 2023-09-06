Han Hyo Joo and Jo In Sung's Moving gains global attention, helps increase OTT viewership by 48 percent

Han Hyo Joo, Jo In Sung, and Go Yoon Jung's Moving has been a huge success as an OTT platform series, given its growing popularity on a global level. According to a South Korean media report, Moving has brought in a huge increase in the daily users of the platform Disney+ as a Korean drama. Read below to learn more about the upcoming shows on the platform.

Moving increased viewership of OTT platform to 48 percent

On September 6, it was revealed that the star-studded drama has helped in increasing the daily active users (DAU) of the platform. According to an application analysis service, it was said that the platform saw a significant increase of 48 percent in users in August which was around 370,000 users which was 270,000 in July. Despite it not being considered big when looking at its competitors, it is still an interesting achievement. Moving is known to be the most-watched Korean drama series, surpassing Choi Min Sik, Lee Song Hwi, and Son Suk Ku's Big Bet. Over a whopping 50 billion KRW (approximately 37.7 million USD) is used in the production of this action fantasy drama.

It is expected that the upcoming Korean series on the platform will also play a crucial role in the daily active users. Han River starring Kwon Sang Woo, Lee Sangyi, Kim Hee Won, Bae Da Bin, Shin Hyun Seung, and Song Dong Il is scheduled to premiere on September 13. Meanwhile, Ji Chang Wook, Wi Ha Joon, and Im Se Mi's retro action drama The Worst of Evil will be out by September 27.

About Moving

Moving based on the lives of two generations of people with supernatural powers who hide their big secret from the eyes of ordinary people. Starring Han Hyo Joo, Jo In Sung, Ryu Seung Ryong, Cha Tae Hyun, Ryoo Seung Bum, Kim Sung Kyun, Lee Jung Ha, Go Yoon Jung, and Kim Do Hoon, Moving throws light on every character's story and gives an insight on their relationship with each other. In the upcoming episodes, Kim Sung Kyun's character Lee Jae Man will come into the spotlight along with his relationship with his son (played by Kim Do Hoon). The father-son duo possess unnatural strength and high speed as shown in previous episodes through Kim Do Hoon's character Lee Kang Hoon.

