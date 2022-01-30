Han Hyo Joo and Ong Seong Wu to make a special appearance in Kim Yoo Jung starrer film ‘20th Century Girl’

On January 26th, BH Entertainment, the agency, announced, "Han Hyo Joo will make a special appearance in '20th Century Girl'." According to a report on January 25th, Ong Seong Wu will also make a special appearance in the movie starring Byun Woo Seok and Kim Yoo Jung. The film is set in 1999 where a teen with a heart of gold begins keeping close tabs on a popular classmate as a favor to her smitten best friend.

'20th Century Girl' is a romance that revolves around the painful but exciting first love of a 17-year-old girl Bora (Kim Yoo Jung), who put friendship over love in 1999, the last year of the 20th century, and the news of that love again heard in the 21st century. Kim Yoo Jung and Byun Woo Seok take the lead roles, and it is produced by Yong Film. It was also introduced in the lineup of Korean original films scheduled to be released this year on Netflix.

Ong Seong Wu is known for his participation in the survival reality show ‘Produce 101 Season 2’, where he finished in fifth place, and is a former member of the show's derivative boy group Wanna One. Following Wanna One's disbandment, Ong Seung Wu made his acting debut with the drama ‘At Eighteen’ (2019). He also established his career as a solo artist with the release of his first extended play, Layers, on March 25, 2020.

Han Hyo Joo is best known for her leading roles in television drama series: ‘Spring Waltz’ (2006); ‘Brilliant Legacy’ (2009); ‘Dong Yi’ (2010); ‘W’ (2016) and ‘Happiness’ (2021); as well as the films ‘Cold Eyes’ (2013), for which she won Best Actress at the 34th Blue Dragon Film Awards, ‘Masquerade’, one of the highest grossing Korean film of all-time and ‘The Beauty Inside’ (2015).

