Han Hyo Joo, EXO’s Sehun and more pose as vicious pirates in the character posters for the upcoming heist film

The movie 'Pirates: Goblin Flag' has released an 8-person poster that heralds the pleasant acting transformation of the actors. The Return of the 'Pirates', who made a mark in the Korean entertainment blockbuster 'Pirates: Goblin Flag' is a movie depicting the spectacular adventures of pirates who gather in the sea to become the owners of the royal treasures that have disappeared without a trace.

The released poster draws attention by vividly capturing the character of each character who set out on a voyage to treasure for different purposes. The posters of Muchi (Kang Ha Neul), the self-proclaimed leader of the first sword of Goryeo, who seems to come out of the screen at any moment amid the waves scattered in all directions, and Hae Rang (Han Hyo Joo), the owner of the pirate ship with intense eyes, will be presented by Kang Ha Neul and Han Hyo Joo. It raises expectations for a new acting transformation.

Next, the poster of the pirate king's dream tree 'Maggi' (Lee Kwang Soo), who runs with a desperate expression, provokes a pleasant laugh with its unique visual, and the poster of the treasure-seeking rebel 'Bu Heng Soo' (Kwon Sang Woo) The transformation creates tension.

Here, posters of the born con artist Haegeum (Chae Soo Bin) and the white-haired white-haired sharpshooter Han Gung (Oh Sehun) herald the youthful energy that will add vitality to the play, and Muchi's right arm, Kang Seop (Kim Seong Oh), and the Pirates' Goblin.

The poster of Fist 'Angi' (Park Ji Hwan) raises expectations for a rich acting feast of characters armed with colorful charms. 'Pirates: The Goblin Flag' is the sequel to 'Pirates: The Bandit Who Went to the Sea', which drew 8.66 million viewers in 2014. It is expected to deliver a thrilling catharsis by combining a differentiated story, overwhelming action, and spectacular sights.

