Han Hyo Joo expresses her wishes to work with Jung Hae In; Fans enjoy adorable interaction

The prestigious event, held on July 19, exuded an electric atmosphere as it celebrated the outstanding television content released in the past year. Han Hyo Joo's appearance at the highly anticipated Blue Dragon Series Awards has sparked a frenzy of excitement among fans and the media.

Han Hyo Joo and Jung Hae In appearing together soon?

Beyond the awards and glitz, the Blue Dragon Series Awards represented a significant milestone in recognizing exceptional talent and creativity in the television industry. It celebrated the hard work and dedication of actors, producers, and all those involved in bringing captivating stories to life. However, one particular moment that captured everyone's attention was the brief reunion of Han Hyo Joo and Jung Hae In. Despite the fleeting moment, Han Hyo Joo’s age-defying elegance and irresistible charm left an indelible impression. She was spotted in a figure-flattering black dress with a rectangular neckline and braided straps that accentuated her charm and beauty.

Happiness couple reunion

Fans were also going gaga when they saw Park Hyung Sik and Han Hyo Joo together. The couple appeared together in the zombie drama Happiness. While their on-screen chemistry stole everyone’s heart, they again dazzled the viewers with their off-screen chemistry as well. As the event commenced, the red carpet witnessed a star-studded procession of favorite artists, all arriving in style. Each artist, whether nominated or presenting, took part in the time-honored tradition of posing for photos and interacting with fans, charmingly flashing the popular Korean heart symbols. The interviews and autograph sessions added to the excitement, building anticipation for what promised to be a spectacular ceremony inside the dazzling golden hall.

A glimpse of the 2nd Blue Dragon Series Awards

The eligibility criteria for nominations were quite clear—any series released between May 1, 2022, and May 31, 2023, qualified for consideration. This opened the door for shows produced and invested in by various Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms, showcasing a diverse range of content from acclaimed streaming services. The teaser showcased the logos of these platforms, highlighting the incredible content they brought to the small screen. The presentation ceremony featured 13 categories, and each award was announced by a dynamic duo of presenters. Their collective presence elevated the ceremony's prestige and added to the excitement of celebrating both scripted and unscripted content.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Lee Jong Suk and Han Hyo Joo’s top 5 swoon-worthy moments from W: Two Worlds Apart