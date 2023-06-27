Han Hyo Joo, Jo In Sung, and Go Yoon Jung's Moving first trailer OUT: Plot, release, and more details inside

K-drama Moving is set to air in August, this star-studded drama will take you on a fantasy ride with accompanying supernatural characters. Jo In Sung and Han Hyo Joo's upcoming K-drama Moving dropped the trailer and here is everything you need to know about it.

Moving Trailer

The trailer starts with supernatural incidents that question the existence of the characters. From a man sleeping on the ceiling to electrifying hands, a character questions if he's strange to which Jang Hee Soo played by Go Yoon Jung replies, "What's so strange about you? Aren't you just special?.." Ryu Seung Ryong and Jo In Sung's thrilling entry with glimpses of Han Hyo Joo, Cha Taehyun, Ryu Seung Bum, and Kim Sung Kyun the captivating teaser is bringing us a sci-fi legend.

The Cast of the K-drama 'Moving'

Happiness actress Han Hyo Joo, veteran actor Jo In Sung who led the drama It's Okay, That's Love are starring as main characters in Moving, a sci-fi fantasy K-drama. We see many other veteran talents joining the cast like Ryu Seung Ryong, Cha Tae Hyun, Kim Sung Kyun, and Ryoo Seung Bum. The female actress who rose to fame with her roles in Alchemy of Souls: Light & Shadow and Law School, Go Yoon Jung will also be sharing screens with Run On actor Lee Jung Ha and Today's webtoon actor Kim Do Hoon.

About Moving

Moving is adapted from a webtoon of the same name originally by Kangfull, is an action, supernatural, thriller K-drama which is set to release on August 9. This is a tale of three high-school students who have supernatural powers passed down by their parents, Kim Bong Seok, Jang Hee Soo, and Lee Gang Hoon played by Lee Jung Ha, Go Yoong Jung, and Kim Do Hoon respectively. Struggling to hide their powers among the ordinaries, the three students are protected by their parents from the evils of the world. Jo In Sung plays Kim Doo Sik an agent who has a super of flying meanwhile Han Hyo Joo takes on the character of Lee Mi Hyun who holds the power of five senses. The cast and the plot is not the only reason why this K-drama has been recognized, Moving is a high-budget series with 50 billion KRW (approximately 42.7 million USD) investments.

