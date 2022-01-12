Han Hyo Joo, Kang Ha Neul, Lee Kwang Soo and more pose in the main poster for ‘The Pirates 2’

'Pirates: Goblin Flag' (Director Kim Jung Hoon) has released a main poster that heralds a spectacular adventure. It is a movie depicting the spectacular adventures of pirates who gather in the sea to become the owner of the royal treasure that has disappeared without a trace. 'Pirates: Goblin Flag' will be released on January 26th.

The released main poster overwhelms the eyes with the unique aura of pirates, thieves, and rebels who are looking for the missing royal treasure. First, Kang Ha Neul, the leader of the Uijeongbu, who is the self-proclaimed Goryeo first swordsman with a relaxed expression, draws attention with his character's unique ferocious momentum.

Next, Han Hyo Joo, who plays Haerang, who radiates restrained charisma, draws attention with her majesty as the owner of a pirate ship that calmed the sea. Here, the appearance of Lee Kwang Soo, the pirate king's right hand, who shines with his ambitious eyes, and Kwon Sang Woo, the rebel revivalist, who aims for the treasure that reveals his overbearing presence, foreshadows the inevitable bout between those around the treasure and amplifies the curiosity.

Not only that, the appearance of a pirate ship crossing without hesitation despite the rough waves that seem to devour everyone, goes well with the copy of 'The missing treasure, the one who seeks it' is the story of the pirates who went out to sea in search of the royal treasure that disappeared without a trace. The poster foreshadows a great performance and adds anticipation.

