Han Hyo Joo to lead Japanese remake of French film Romantics Anonymous with Shun Oguri; Series eyeing 2025 release

Han Hyo Joo is known for delving into many genres that transcend language and cultural barriers. She also gained recognition as one of the very few Korean actors to fly to Hollywood. Now, she is all set to appear in a new Japanese rom-com series, co-starring many stars from the industry.

Han Hyo Joo's upcoming Japanese rom-com series drops first look

On May 31, Netflix Japan announced a new Japanese rom-com series production, alongside an ensemble cast. Han Hyo Joo, who recently appeared in the Korean series Blood Free will star as the female protagonist, while Shun Oguri will play the male lead.

This new series will also feature other talented Japanese actors including Jin Akanishi and Yuri Nakamura.

Regarding her casting, Han Hyo Joo expressed her gratitude saying she is happy to appear in a collaborative project between Japan and Korea. She promises to film the series with the fresh mind of a new actor.

This upcoming Japanese series has announced the casting and production with a new first look that features all four confirmed cast.

Know more about Han Hyo Joo's new Japanese rom-com series; her character, other cast, plot

This new Japanese series is an adaption of the 2010 French-Belgian rom-com film Romantics Anonymous directed by Jean-Pierre Améris.

The Japanese work will follow a similar storyline revolving around a man named Sosuke Fujiwara and a woman named Lee Ha Na. They form an instant connection for their common denominator, endless love for chocolate.

However, both of them suffer from intense social phobia with Lee Ha Na being unable to make eye contact with others, while Fujiwara grapples with germaphobia due to a past trauma. Their budding romance faces many troubles as they both try to figure a way out of their fears.

Han Hyo Joo will portray Lee Ha Na, a genius chocolatier, while Shun Oguri takes on the role of Sosuke Fujiwara, the CEO of a bustling chocolate shop named Le Sauver. He is the only person who knows Lee Ha Na’s actual identity.

In addition, Yuri Nakamura will star as Eileen, a renowned psychiatrist, who is also Sosuke’s counselor. Later, she becomes a big help to Hana in overcoming her fear.

Jin Akanishi will appear as Hiro Takada, the owner of a bar named Brush and Sosuke’s former friend. He is someone who Hana looks up to. Director Sho Tsukikawa is helming this Japanese rom-com.

Meanwhile, the series has already begun filming with the goal of releasing in 2025.

