Han Ji Eun, Hong Jong Hyun & more CONFIRMED for ‘An Ants is Riding’

On January 6, TVING revealed the final full cast for their upcoming drama ‘An Ant is Riding’ (literal translation). As per their revelation, Han Ji Eun, Hong Jong Hyun, Jung Moon Sung, Kim Sun Young, and Jang Gwang have joined the lineup for an upcoming drama about stock investment.

The story of ‘An Ant is Riding’ revolves around these five retail investors known as ‘ants’ in Korean. It’s a comedy drama that talks about the story of people who maneuver life, friendship, and love while dealing with stock investing and its rise as well as fall. Produced by Studio Dragon, the relatable tales of these five ants who jump into the market by participating in a mysterious meeting.

The drama is known to reflect the current state of affairs and empathize with it. Further, it aims to deepen the interest of the viewers by dealing with realistic stories of citizens that unfold in real time, rather than the stock wars in the business world.

Han Ji Eun will play the character of Yoo Mi Seo who soon turns from a bride-to-be to a failure with stock investment as she is a newbie in the market. Hong Jong Hyun will be Choi Sun Woo, who is 33 years old and works at a convenience store as a part-timer. He has a mystery of driving a luxury foreign car.



‘An Ant is Riding’ is expected to release in the second half of 2022.

Join 'The celebration of K-world' with 'The HallyuTalk Awards'. Make your favourites win in the fiercest Hallyu battle here.

ALSO READ: January 2022 KDramas we are genuinely excited for featuring 'Ghost Doctor', 'Tracer' & more