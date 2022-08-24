Han Ji Hyun, Bae In Hyuk and more participate in the script reading for ‘Cheer Up’; Premiere date confirmed

SBS's new Monday-Tuesday drama, 'Cheer Up', which will be aired for the first time on October 3, is a hot and cool campus mystery loco drama about young people who gather in the cheering squad of a dying university with a brilliant history behind them.

The script reading for ‘Cheer Up’ was held at the SBS Ilsan Production Center with director Han Tae Seop and writer Cha Hae Won, along with the production team, including Han Ji Hyun (Do Hae Yi), Bae In Hyuk (Park Jung Woo), Kim Hyun Jin (Jin Seon Ho), Jang Gyuri (Tae Cho Hee), Lee Eun Sam (Joo Seon Ja) and Yang Dong Geun (Bae Young Woong) were in attendance.

First, Han Ji Hyun took on the role of Do Hae Yi, a freshman who is a new member of the Yeonhee University cheering squad 'Theia' and has a blessed appearance, a simple cheerful personality, and even a full-fledged vitality. Bae In Hyuk takes on the role of Park Jeong Woo, a young but strict man who always puts principles first, and a cheerleader in the crisis of disbandment, leaving behind even preparations for exams. Bae In Hyuk showed off his charms by going back and forth as a pure romantic.

In particular, the actors who participated in the script reading on this day showed off their stable acting skills and bright and bold charms, like new rookies who were prepared. Above all, the strong familyship already evoked from the cheering members of Yeonhee University, which is the main background of 'Cheer Up', added to the fun.

Furthermore, Han Ji Hyun and Bae In Hyuk, who will build romance by narrowly crossing the border between reality and romance in the play, showed the perfect chemistry, raising expectations for the campus youth chemistry that the two will create in the future.

ALSO READ: Namgoong Min stars in the unique animated teaser poster for SBS’ upcoming drama ‘One Dollar Lawyer’

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat

What do you think of the script reading? Let us know in the comments below.