Han Ji Hyun, Bae In Hyuk, Jang Gyuri and more enjoy the lively days of college in ‘Cheer Up’ first teaser

In particular, 'Cheer Up' uses the university cheering squad representing the youth of the times as its subject matter, and the lively and dynamic energy of the cheering squad at the end of the video. The cheers and shouts of the audience who filled the concert hall, the dazzling performance, and the excitement of Han Ji Hyun's expression on the stage give a thrilling rapture. Above all, the campus love triangle between Han Ji Hyun, Bae In Hyuk (Park Jung Woo), and Kim Hyun Jin (Jin Sun Ho), which will start as senior and junior members of the cheering squad, is expected to arouse viewers' excitement and curiosity. With her new challenge that Han Ji Hyun will present as a new member of her cheering squad, attention is focused on whether she can catch two rabbits, her romance and her passion for the cheering squad. Meanwhile, 'Cheer Up' will premiere on October 3.

The drama follows Do Hae Yi (Han Ji Hyun) who is a student at Yeonhee University. She is a bright and diligent person. Because of her family's poor financial situation, she places a priority on making money rather than school. One day, Do Hae Yi suddenly joins the cheering squad Teyia. She only joins the club for money. The cheering squad has existed for 50 years at Yeonhee University. While participating in the cheering squad, Do Hae Yi experiences the joy of campus life and meets various people from Teyia including Park Jung Woo (Bae In Hyuk), Jin Sun Ho (Kim Hyun Jin), Tae Cho Hee (Jang Gyuri), Joo Sun Ja (Lee Eun Saem) and Bae Young Woong (Yang Dong Geun). Bae Young Woong was once a member of Teyia and he is an alumnus of Yeonhee University. He supports the cheering squad financially and emotionally.

ALSO READ: GOT7’s JAY B looks handsome in the colourful set of concept photos for upcoming release ‘Be Yourself’

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat

What do you think of the teaser? Let us know in the comments below.