Han Ji Hyun, Choi Hyun Wook, Oh My Girl’s Arin and more: 7 new K-Drama stars to look out for

Han Ji Hyun started her career as a model when she was studying in middle school before pursuing acting in high school. On February 24, 2017, it was announced that she has signed with SBD Entertainment. On April 17, 2019, Han was cast in the film I Bet Everything in a lead role as Kang Seon Mi. On April 22, Han Ji Hyun was cast in JTBC's television series The Wind Blows in a supporting role as Lee Sun Kyung, she made her debut as an actress with the premiere of the series on May 27. On September 24, 2020, Han Ji Hyun was cast in SBS's television series The Penthouse: War in Life in a supporting role as Joo Seok Kyung. On April 21, 2022, Han Ji Hyun was cast in SBS's television series Cheer Up in her first leading television role as Do Hae Yi. Her acting skills were praised as she played the villainous Joo Seok Kyung and contrasting sweet and optimistic Do Hae Yi. We hope to see her in more roles.

2. Choi Hyun Wook

Choi Hyun Wook made his debut as an actor on the 2019 WhyNot Media's web series Real: Time: Love, playing the role of Moon Ye-chan. Originally, he wasn't planning to pass the audition for the program as he only wanted to gain experience. But, to his surprise, he was offered the role. On March 23, 2020, Gold Medalist confirmed that Choi Hyun Wook has been cast for the web drama Pop Out Boy!, based on the popular webtoon of the same name. The series began filming the following month. It started to air on June 25. In April 2021, Choi Hyun Wook appeared in a SBS drama Taxi Driver as Park Seung Tae, a school bully. He was the antagonist on the series' episode 3 and 4. A month earlier, he was selected to star in another SBS drama, Racket Boys. Choi Hyun Wook briefly appeared on Jirisan as Lim Cheol Kyeong in a flashback with Seo Yi Kang, one of the main characters. His breakout roles were in Twenty Five, Twenty One and Weak Hero Class 1. The previous one was a fun and comedic role while the latter one was of more violent and justice vigilante nature.

3. Oh My Girl’s Arin

On April 20, 2015, Arin debuted as a member of Oh My Girl. She first performed their debut single on SBS MTV's The Show on April 21. On April 2, 2018, Arin debuted in Oh My Girl's first sub-unit, Oh My Girl Banhana. On September 7, 2019, it was announced that Arin would be appearing on XtvN's The Ultimate Watchlist 2. On March 10, 2020, Arin was cast as Oh Na Ri in Naver TV's web series The World of My 17. On July 20, 2020, Arin was announced as the new host for Music Bank with Choi Soobin of TXT. Their last broadcast from the role was on October 1, 2021. In March 2021, it was announced that Arin was cast in Netflix's series Ghost Story 2. In June 2022, she was cast in a supporting role in the tvN hit fantasy period drama Alchemy of Souls where she showed her skills as the gorgeous, smart and slick princess.

4. Jin Ho Eun

Jin Ho Eun is a South Korean actor. He is known for his roles in dramas such as Beautiful Love, Wonderful Life, The Secret of Secret, To My Beautiful Woo Ri and All of Us Are Dead. In 2022, he showed his range of acting in Shooting Stars as the dumb but warm-hearted Byun Jeong Yeol and the evil bully with anger issues in Revenge Of Others. The contrast of the two characters will make one thing if it truly is the same person.

5. Joo Hyun Young

Joo Hyun Young is a South Korean actress. She gained recognition for her appearances in comedy-variety show SNL Korea in 2021 and television series Extraordinary Attorney Woo in 2022. For her first television series, she had done an outstanding job of being the eccentric best friend of Woo Young Woo. Her resilience and comedic timing has truly made us fall in love with that character. We hope to see more of her in 2023.

6. Yoo In Soo

Yoo In Soo is a South Korean actor. He is known for his roles in dramas such as Strong Girl Bong Soon (2017), Gangnam Beauty (2018), At a Distance, Spring Is Green (2021), All of Us Are Dead (2022), and Alchemy of Souls (2022). Taking on a lot of negative characters, Yoo In Soo has shown his impeccable acting skills.

7. Joo Jong Hyuk

Joo Jong Hyuk is a South Korean actor. He notably appeared in the 2022 television series Extraordinary Attorney Woo as lawyer Kwon Min Woo. His other appearances include Yumi's Cells (2021–2022), D.P. (2021), and Happiness (2021). His role in Extraordinary Attorney Woo became popular as he played the role of a jealous and scheming lawyer.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Lee Jae Wook, Go Yoon Jung and more star in the new intense teaser for Alchemy Of Souls 2

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Which is your favorite actor? Let us know in the comments below.