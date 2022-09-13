Han Ji Hyun transforms into a happy-go-lucky cheerleader in the teaser poster for SBS’ new drama ‘Cheer Up’

Against the backdrop of the 50-year-old Yonhee University cheering squad, director Han Tae Seop, who co-directed ' Hot Stove League ', and writer Cha Hae Won, who wrote 'VIP', are raising interest. The stage of the university cheering squad in the published poster is full of youthful enthusiasm, shouts, and lively youthful energy. The cheers of blue waves fill the stage, and the lively cheers of the cheering squad on the stage and the enthusiastic crowd below the stage stand out.

'Cheer Up' released a teaser poster on September 13th. 'Cheer Up' , which is scheduled to air its first episode at 10 PM KST on October 3, is a romantic comedy with a hot and cool campus mystery about young people who gather in the cheering squad of a dying university with a brilliant history behind them.

Above all, the hand gestures outstretched high in the sky as if shouting 'Cheer Up' to everyone and the back view full of joy gives us a glimpse into the heartbreaking and precious dream stage. 'Cheer Up' is going to show the heart-fluttering first love of youth and the exhilarating joy behind the cheering stage. The dream of a brilliant youth living in the present and the passion to run towards it raises expectations that it will bring catharsis to the small screen.

Han Ji Hyun is a South Korean actress and model. She is best known for her role in ‘The Wind Blows’ (2019). She has gained recognition for her supporting role in ‘The Penthouse: War in Life’ (2020–2021).

