Han Ji Min and Nam Joo Hyuk’s upcoming romantic film Josée gets new trailer; Watch

Han Ji Min and Nam Joo Hyuk starrer Josée recently dropped its brand new trailer of the romantic film.

Han Ji Min and Nam Joo Hyuk’s upcoming film Josée has released a new teaser and poster! A remake of the Japanese film Josee, the Tiger and the Fish, Josée will tell the story of a woman and a man who embark on the most beautiful chapter of their lives after meeting one another. Han Ji Min will star as Josée and her Radiant co-star Nam Joo Hyuk will join her as male lead Young Suk. The new poster perfectly captures the mood of winter and shows a beautiful moment of Han Ji Min and Nam Joo Hyuk looking off into the distance together. It reads, “The time when we were most beautiful.”

The new teaser shows Josée and Young Suk in a forest as Josée comments, “At times, I wanted to go to the farthest place possible with you. At the same time, I wanted to stay trapped.” The two first meet when Young Suk makes a delivery to Josée’s house and she prepares him a meal. As he takes his first bite, Josée asks, “Why are you eating like that? In case I poisoned it?”

Watch the full trailer here:

Young Suk says, “That was our first meeting,” and he begins to spend much more time around her. He helps around her house, explaining that he’s studied motors in the past, and helps her eat. Eventually, he asks, “Do you have a phone? Also, what is your name?” He writes down his number and explains, “That’s my phone number. So you can call me when you need to.”

When the two are on an amusement park date, she cautiously asks him, “Am I weird?” Young Suk responds, “No. You’re just so pretty.” While Josée is immensely touched by his honesty and kindness, she is simultaneously uncomfortable with the sudden change in her life. At the end, Young Suk tells her, “I’ll come back.” Josée premieres on December 10.

ALSO READ: Dear Oppa: A fan from India thanks BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon for making her youth colourful

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Facebook

Share your comment ×