Han Ji Min joins Kim Da Mi and Kim Hee Ae in the new cinematic travel show by Discovery Korea

Han Ji Min comes to viewers with the cinematic road movie 'Escape' of Discovery Channel Korea and SKY Channel. 'Escape', which is about to be broadcasted for the first time in November, is a new genre of program that captures the image of a top actor having free time alone without any plans.

Han Ji Min is planning to set aside Andong and Yeongju as her destinations, put down her busy schedule for a while, and find a turning point in her life with healing. The cinematic road movie 'Escape' has been a topic of discussion with Kim Da Mi and Kim Hee Ae appearing in the meantime. Han Ji Min, who appeared for the third time, is expected to show off her frank and sweet charm while traveling as an ordinary person Han Ji Min, during the time of 'sleep' that is completely given.

Recently, Han Ji Min confirmed to appear in 'Yonder', the first drama directed by Lee Jun Ik, and has been active in activities such as the release of the movie 'Happy New Year'. 'Yonder', which will be released in 2022, is the story of a man who receives a message from his dead wife and is invited to an unknown space where he can meet her and gain eternal happiness that can be achieved through science. Shin Ha Kyun and Han Ji Min are the lead roles.

Shin Ha Kyun takes on the role of Jaehyun, a reporter for Science M, who lives an empty life after his wife's death. He is confused when he receives a message from his dead wife to come to meet him. He said, "Everyone least once imagined I saw, but I expect no one seems to be able to show a new look over the figures that did not experience the world and reproduction, especially Lee Joon Ik is waiting for the bishop and mandeuleogal New World already," said a comment. Shin Ha Kyun’s deceased wife and a member of Yonder is played by Han Ji-min. Just before choosing euthanasia, she signed a mysterious contract and leads her husband Jaehyun to Yonder.

